Fri, 17 April 2020 at 7:59 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale Share Bloopers From 'We're All In This Together' Performance

Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale Share Bloopers From 'We're All In This Together' Performance

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale were part of the huge High School Musical reunion last night for The Disney Family Singalong.

The two teamed up with co-stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and director Kenny Ortega, as well as stars from Descendants, Zombies and more, to perform “We’re All In This Together”.

Now, Ashley and Vanessa are sharing all the bloopers that happened behind the scenes as they filmed their videos for the singalong.

“Here’s some bloopers for y’all. We had so much fun filming We’re All In This Together but definitely had some technical difficulties (🙋🏼‍♀️ me),” Ashley shared on Twitter.

Vanessa even forgot a few steps to the dance!

Check out both of their videos below:

View this post on Instagram

Looool outtake.

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on

Click inside to see Ashley’s second blooper video!
