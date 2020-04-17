Watch Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Online for Free - Stream Here!

Disney on Broadway‘s 25th Anniversary was celebrated last year with a special concert that featured tons of stars and now the show is finally going to be live streamed for fans around the world!

The show was originally going to stream earlier in the week, but the streaming event was canceled due to a dispute with a labor union for musicians. Now that the dispute has been settled, the fundraising event is happening tonight (April 17) and you can watch the concert here.

Frozen actor Ryan McCartan hosted the event from his family’s home and interviewed special Disney on Broadway stars, from their homes, throughout the show.

The stream supported Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping everyone in the theater and performing arts community impacted by the pandemic and work shutdown. Donate now at BroadwayCares.org.