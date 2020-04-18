Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 7:40 pm

Alia Shawkat Spotted Biking Away from Brad Pitt's Gated Community

Alia Shawkat Spotted Biking Away from Brad Pitt's Gated Community

It looks like Alia Shawkat was hanging out with Brad Pitt!

The 31-year-old Arrested Development actress was spotted riding her bike away from the 56-year-old actor’s gated community on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alia Shawkat

Alia and Brad have become fast friends and have been spending a lot of time hanging out together.

Despite their frequent hang outs, sources say that they are “just friends” and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.

Find out what Brad Pitt recently said about his love life!
Just Jared on Facebook
alia shawkat spotted biking away from brad pitt gated community 01
alia shawkat spotted biking away from brad pitt gated community 02
alia shawkat spotted biking away from brad pitt gated community 03
alia shawkat spotted biking away from brad pitt gated community 04
alia shawkat spotted biking away from brad pitt gated community 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alia Shawkat

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr