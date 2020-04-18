Alia Shawkat Spotted Biking Away from Brad Pitt's Gated Community

It looks like Alia Shawkat was hanging out with Brad Pitt!

The 31-year-old Arrested Development actress was spotted riding her bike away from the 56-year-old actor’s gated community on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Alia and Brad have become fast friends and have been spending a lot of time hanging out together.

Despite their frequent hang outs, sources say that they are “just friends” and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.

