Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Favorite Line from 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone is look back on Clueless, 25 years after it was released!

The 43-year-old actress rose to fame starring as Cher Horowitz in the film released back in 1995.

“In a way, it’s a lifetime ago,” Alicia shared with People. “I don’t remember myself, I was 18. So much has happened since. At the same time, it feels like yesterday.”

Alicia also recalled watching the late Brittany Murphy‘s audition, knowing she had to be cast as Tai.

“That was incredible. I remember just being blown away by what she did in the room and thinking I had to tell [writer/director Amy Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Alicia said. “I’m sure they figured that out on their own.”

Despite her iconic catchphrase “As if!” in the movie, Alicia revealed what her favorite line from Clueless is.

“I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive,’” Alicia revealed. “It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie.”

