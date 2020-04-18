Andy Cohen Says Lockdown Is Longest He's Gone Without Sex

Top Stories
Andy Cohen is revealing a pretty candid detail about his sex life… well, rather a lack of it right now.

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host says that the five weeks he’s been in lockdown because of the ongoing health crisis marks the longest he’s gone without sex since college.

Andy and Kelly Ripa discussed their love lives during an appearance on friend Bruce Bozzi‘s Radio Andy show Quarantined with Bruce.

“This is the longest I’ve gone since college,” Andy said. “Since before this has started.”

Kelly asked her husband Mark Consuelos to answer the same question and he said, “I would say 17 1/2 years,” referring to the years before he lost his virginity. He added, “I’ve been on the ride since.”

Andy recently opened up about the dating apps he uses and which one he doesn’t like.
