Billie Eilish Sings Bobby Hebb's 'Sunny' During One World Special - Watch!

Billie Eilish is putting her spin on a classic hit song.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner covered Sunny Hebb‘s song “Sunny” while performing during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night (April 18).

Billie was joined by brother Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano while she sang.

Billie recently performed during a virtual prom hosted by John Krasinski.

