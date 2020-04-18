Billie Eilish Sings Bobby Hebb's 'Sunny' During One World Special - Watch!
Billie Eilish is putting her spin on a classic hit song.
The 18-year-old Grammy winner covered Sunny Hebb‘s song “Sunny” while performing during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night (April 18).
Billie was joined by brother Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano while she sang.
Billie recently performed during a virtual prom hosted by John Krasinski.
Here’s the full list of songs that have been performed across the eight-hour One World special.