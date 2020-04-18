Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 10:36 pm

Billie Eilish Sings Bobby Hebb's 'Sunny' During One World Special - Watch!

Billie Eilish is putting her spin on a classic hit song.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner covered Sunny Hebb‘s song “Sunny” while performing during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night (April 18).

Billie was joined by brother Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano while she sang.

Billie recently performed during a virtual prom hosted by John Krasinski.

Here’s the full list of songs that have been performed across the eight-hour One World special.

