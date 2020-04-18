Broadway Star Nick Cordero's Leg Will Be Amputated Amid His Fight with Coronavirus

Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots has an upsetting update amid his battle with coronavirus.

The 41-year-old Broadway actor has been in the hospital for two and a half weeks while battling the virus and there have been issues with blood flow in his right leg. Earlier in the week, Amanda said that Nick may never walk again and now she has revealed that his leg is being amputated.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything,” Amanda shared in the new update on Saturday.

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” Amanda added in the Instagram Stories video.

Amanda has not been able to see Nick while he’s been in the hospital.

“A plead… I know this isn’t possible but today is miracle day so what not ask? I just wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him WAKE UP,” she wrote on her stories.

We’re sending lots of love and strength to Nick, Amanda, and their loved ones during this time. Make sure sing and dance along with Amanda every day at 6pm EST/3pm PST.