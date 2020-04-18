Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup &amp; Schedule Revealed!

Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 2:33 pm

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Take Their Dogs for a Saturday Morning Walk

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Take Their Dogs for a Saturday Morning Walk

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis go for a walk around the neighborhood with their dogs on Saturday morning (April 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 39-year-old Star Trek actor and the 35-year-old The Mummy actress bundled up during a chilly morning in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris put his toned arms on display on Thursday while going for a bike ride around town with Annabelle. Make sure to check out those photos as well!

You can see Chris‘ movie Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on August 14. The release date was pushed back from June due to the ongoing health crisis.

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 01
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 02
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 03
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 04
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 05
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 06
chris pine annabelle wallis walk with dogs 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Celebrity Pets, Chris Pine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr