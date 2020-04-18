Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Take Their Dogs for a Saturday Morning Walk

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis go for a walk around the neighborhood with their dogs on Saturday morning (April 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 39-year-old Star Trek actor and the 35-year-old The Mummy actress bundled up during a chilly morning in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris put his toned arms on display on Thursday while going for a bike ride around town with Annabelle. Make sure to check out those photos as well!

You can see Chris‘ movie Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on August 14. The release date was pushed back from June due to the ongoing health crisis.