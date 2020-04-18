Dakota Johnson Goes Biking with Boyfriend Chris Martin & His Kids

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ride their bikes around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Malibu, Calif.

The 30-year-old Fifty Shades actress and the 43-year-old Coldplay singer were joined on the bike ride by his two kids (who aren’t pictured here) – Apple, 15, and Moses, 14.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Make sure to see the funny video that Dakota has shared of her hand-washing moment at home… Chris‘ hands replaced her own!

30+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on their bike ride…