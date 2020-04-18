Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 1:01 pm

Diane Kruger Wears Latex Gloves During an Ice Cream Date with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus indulged in a treat during a break from their quarantine.

The cute couple snapped a selfie in their car while having an ice cream date in the car. She even kept her latex gloves on while enjoying the ice cream cone.

“Latex ice cream car day date 👍,” Diane captioned the photo on her Instagram account. In hashtag format she added, “As long as we’re together.”

Diane and Norman, who have been dating for over three years, are parents to a baby girl.
