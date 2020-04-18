Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Gwyneth Paltrow is Auctioning Off Oscars 2000 Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow is Auctioning Off Oscars 2000 Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow is joining in on the #AllInChallenge.

The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram to reveal that she is auctioning off the silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars, with all the proceeds going to food organizations like No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

However, fans are having a bit of an issue with the dress Gwyneth chose.

Back in 2013, Gwyneth posted an article on Goop where she roasted the dress, calling it an “okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.”
Photos: Getty Images
