Gwyneth Paltrow is Auctioning Off Oscars 2000 Dress
Gwyneth Paltrow is joining in on the #AllInChallenge.
The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram to reveal that she is auctioning off the silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars, with all the proceeds going to food organizations like No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.
However, fans are having a bit of an issue with the dress Gwyneth chose.
Back in 2013, Gwyneth posted an article on Goop where she roasted the dress, calling it an “okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.”
In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund. I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this. I now challenge @drewbarrymore @camerondiaz and @lakebell.