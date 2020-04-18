Here's Why Lady Gaga Is Not Asking Fans to Donate During 'One World' Special

Whenever celebrities get together during times of crisis, like the coronavirus pandemic right now, they usually will ask for money to go to people in need. Well, Lady Gaga doesn’t want any fans to donate during the One World: Together At Home special!

The Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer has already raised $50 million for COVID-19 relief by reaching out to major corporations and philanthropists. The One World special was created as a way to honor healthcare workers and provide entertainment to people around the world.

“The money will actually be raised before the special and we will not ask you for money during the special for a lot of reasons, mostly because we’re very cognizant of the fact that unemployment is rising and also that people are having a very hard time feeding their children. We want everyone to enjoy this show,” Gaga said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance earlier this month.

Here’s the full list of songs that have been performed across the eight-hour special.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show – and stay safe!