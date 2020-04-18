Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Emerge from Quarantine for a Walk With the Dogs

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear face masks while stepping out for a walk with their three dogs on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child, emerged from quarantine for some fresh air and to stretch their legs with their pet pooches.

Joe, 30, and Sophie, 24, have been spending time together indoors for the past month and they’ve interacted with fans plenty of times while inside. You’ve gotta watch them do the TikTok couples challenge!

30+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walking their dogs…