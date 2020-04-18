Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 10:02 pm

John Legend & Sam Smith Sing a Duet at Home with Their Oscars in the Background!

John Legend & Sam Smith Sing a Duet at Home with Their Oscars in the Background!

John Legend and Sam Smith team up for a performance of the classic song “Stand By Me” during the One World: Together At Home special!

The singers have collaborated before on the song “Lay Me Down” and they have another thing in common – they’re both Grammy and Oscar winners.

John and Sam‘s awards shelves could be seen in the background during their performances from home.

John has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony, among other big honors. Sam has won four Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and more awards.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: John Legend, One World, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr