John Legend & Sam Smith Sing a Duet at Home with Their Oscars in the Background!

John Legend and Sam Smith team up for a performance of the classic song “Stand By Me” during the One World: Together At Home special!

The singers have collaborated before on the song “Lay Me Down” and they have another thing in common – they’re both Grammy and Oscar winners.

John and Sam‘s awards shelves could be seen in the background during their performances from home.

John has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony, among other big honors. Sam has won four Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and more awards.