Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 9:35 pm

Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Rainbow' from Her Home for 'One World' Special (Video)

Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Rainbow' from Her Home for 'One World' Special (Video)

Kacey Musgraves brought some light to our evenings with her performance of “Rainbow” during the One World: Together At Home special!

The 31-year-old country singer was one of the many performers who appeared on the special, which was organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

Before performing her hit song, Kacey gave “a sincere thank-you to all the people out there risking their lives.”

Lady Gaga curated the concert and there were eight hours of amazing performances. Make sure to check out the full lineup of songs that were performed throughout the day!
