Sat, 18 April 2020 at 1:01 am

Katie Holmes Wishes Suri Cruise A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Katie Holmes Wishes Suri Cruise A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Katie Holmes shared the sweetest birthday wish for her daughter Suri Cruise.

The 41-year-old actress hopped on social media with her birthday wishes for Suri, who turns 14 on Saturday, April 18.

“💕Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕,” Katie wrote with an image of a banner spelling out “Happy Birthday”.

Suri lives full time with Katie, and gushed about her in a recent interview with InStyle magazine.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,”she shared. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

Photos: Getty
