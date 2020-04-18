Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 8:30 pm

Lady Gaga Performs 'Smile' During 'One World' Special - Watch!

Lady Gaga is kicking off her One World: Together At Home special!

The 34-year-old entertainer gave the first performance of the night on Saturday (April 18), singing “Smile” from her home.

Gaga has already raised $50 million for COVID-19 relief by reaching out to major corporations and philanthropists. The One World special was created as a way to honor healthcare workers and provide entertainment to people around the world.

