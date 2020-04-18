Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 10:08 pm

Lizzo Covers 'A Change is Gonna Come' During One World Special - Watch!

Lizzo is showing off her singing skills!

The 31-year-old entertainer made an appearance on the One World: Together at Home on Saturday night (April 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo

For her performance, Lizzo performed a cover of Sam Cooke‘s song “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Lady Gaga curated the concert and there were eight hours of amazing performances. Make sure to check out the full lineup of songs that were performed throughout the day!

Find out what Lizzo recently did to help out hospitals in Minnesota and Washington.
Posted to: Lizzo, One World, Video

