Lizzo Covers 'A Change is Gonna Come' During One World Special - Watch!

Lizzo is showing off her singing skills!

The 31-year-old entertainer made an appearance on the One World: Together at Home on Saturday night (April 18).

For her performance, Lizzo performed a cover of Sam Cooke‘s song “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Lady Gaga curated the concert and there were eight hours of amazing performances. Make sure to check out the full lineup of songs that were performed throughout the day!

