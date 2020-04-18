Megyn Kelly Had to Tell Her Son That His Teacher Died from Coronavirus

Megyn Kelly is opening up about telling her 10-year-old son Edward Yates that his music teacher had died from coronavirus.

The music teacher, Don Sorel, passed away earlier this month.

“I’m in the middle of this joyful moment with Yates and [my husband Doug] shows me the [news] and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? Am I going to ruin this moment? But he’s got to know. We have to tell them because all the boys are Zooming and they’re all on this group text where they text every 2 minutes. There’s no keeping it from him,’” Megyn said in a new interview with People.

“I couldn’t get it out without crying, and then he cried. We held each other,” she said.

Megyn opened up further about how she told Yates.

“I said, ‘I have something to tell you about Mr. Sorel.’ And I think maybe [Yates] was wondering if it was more good news because the last update had been good,” she said. “And then we said, ‘It’s bad news.’ And he just looked confused. And we were confused too.”

“You have to explain that doesn’t necessarily mean anything when it comes to this disease,” she added. “We talked about what was going to happen at school and they were going to honor him the next day and that the boys would probably be talking about it, and maybe we could write another note to Mr. Sorel’s now-widow, which we did.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Mr. Sorel‘s loved ones during this time.