Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 10:58 pm

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban During His One World Performance - Watch!

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban During His One World Performance - Watch!

Keith Urban had a surprise guest during his One World: Stay at Home appearance – wife Nicole Kidman!

The 52-year-old country rocker appeared during the special on Saturday (April 18) to perform a cover of Steve Winwood‘s song “Higher Love.”

Keith had a little fun with his performance, editing in three Keiths to perform alongside with him.

At the end of his performance, Nicole walks into the shot, hugging one of the Keiths, while the main Keith shares a message of positivity.

“To all of the healthcare workers, everyone on the front lines, and everyone behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic, our girls, and myself, all of us here we say thank you,” Keith says.
