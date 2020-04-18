Patty Jenkins Shares New Details About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins is dishing on Wonder Woman 1984!

During a new interview, The 48-year-old director/writer opened up about what Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) is up to in movie.

According to Empire Magazine, Wonder Woman 1984 opens with Diana working at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., where she can keep an eye out for dangerous mystical artifacts.

“It’s a world with other gods and other lores,” Patty shared with the mag.

While she didn’t say if Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) are looking to get their hands on some sort of object, but Patty did dish on why Barbara turns into Cheetah.

“What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she’s never been as good as someone like Diana,” Patty explained. “She reminds me of certain people I’ve known who have such low self-confidence, that they’re always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years.”

It was announced last month that the release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back from June to later in the summer.