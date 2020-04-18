Rolling Stones Perform 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' on One World Special - Watch!

The Rolling Stones are taking over One World: Together at Home!

The guys – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood – all Zoomed in from their own homes to perform their hit “You Can’t Ways Get What You Want.”

Lady Gaga curated the concert and there were eight hours of amazing performances. Make sure to check out the full lineup of songs that were performed throughout the day!

Paul McCartney recently shared his thoughts on who had better music – The Beatles or The Rolling Stones!