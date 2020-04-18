Top Stories
Sat, 18 April 2020 at 11:58 pm

Ronen Rubinstein is Trying Out Veganism While Quarantining

Ronen Rubinstein is trying out something new while under quarantine.

In a new interview, the 26-year-old 9-1-1: Lone Star actor revealed that he is trying out veganism and spending a lot of time cooking.

“Now I’m able to do that and slowly learn about ingredients, measurements and what goes with what,” Ronen shared with LA Times. “This is the most I’ve ever cooked and I’m really appreciating taking my time, being patient, getting out of my comfort zone and enjoying the whole ritual of it.”

Ronen also revealed what he’s been cooking up in the kitchen.

“Lately I’ve been cooking the best pasta I’ve ever had in my life,” Ronen shared, while adding that he’s been making his own homemade sauce and has a new “weird appreciation for tomatoes.”

9-1-1: Lone Star was recently picked up by Fox for a second season!
Photos: Getty Images
