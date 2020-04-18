Sam Smith Shares Thoughts on Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend!

Sam Smith is opening up about getting to know Demi Lovato‘s new boyfriend Max Ehrich!

The 27-year-old singer was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show on Friday (April 17) and they talked about getting to meet Max over FaceTime this week.

“We met last night, actually on FaceTime,” Sam said. “We all went live.”

Andy asked Sam if they approve and the response was, “I don’t know — I haven’t met them [in person]. I don’t know anything about it but it seems… they seem sweet, so sweet. She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

