Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup &amp; Schedule Revealed!

Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 10:45 am

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

Sean Penn tilts his head back as he prepares to be given a coronavirus test at an outdoor testing facility on Friday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

Before you start wondering why Sean has access to a test while many people are still having trouble getting one… he has been working daily on the frontlines of the virus to set up testing centers around Los Angeles.

Sean and his organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) have sponsored several testing centers and he has been on-site helping for the past month.

In fact, Sean participated in a press conference that day with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who thanked the Oscar-winning actor for all of the work he is doing to fight COVID-19.

40+ pictures inside of Sean Penn at the testing center…

Just Jared on Facebook
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 01
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 02
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 03
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 04
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 05
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 06
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 07
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 08
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 09
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 10
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 11
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 12
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 13
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 14
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 15
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 16
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 17
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 18
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 19
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 20
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 21
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 22
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 23
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 24
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 25
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 26
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 27
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 28
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 29
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 30
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 31
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 32
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 33
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 34
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 35
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 36
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 37
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 38
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 39
sean penn pictured getting a coronavirus test 40

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Coronavirus, Sean Penn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr