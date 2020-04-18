Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 1:41 am

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Cooks Meals For NHS Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is giving back to the NHS by cooking them meals!

The 55-year-old royal and wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, volunteered in the kitchens of hospitality group Rhubarb earlier this week and made meals for frontline workers.

“We were humbled and delighted to welcome HRH Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily to rhubarb yesterday,” the company shared on Twitter with a few pics of Sophie cooking up some pasta.

They added, “Together we cooked thousands of meal [sic] for the @NHSuk Thank you MarshallWace Mealforce Helpforce.”

Rhubarb Group made a promise to serve thousands of meals to NHS workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis each week.

This other royal just became a medical assistant to aid in the pandemic fight!
Photos: Getty
