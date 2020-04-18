Taylor Swift Performs 'Soon You'll Get Better' for First Time - Watch the Emotional Video

Taylor Swift has said that she would likely never perform her song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” but she debuted the song with an emotional performance on the One World: Together At Home special.

The 30-year-old singer wrote the song about her mom Andrea Swift‘s battle with cancer and the song is on her latest album Lover.

“We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard,” Taylor told fans back in August 2019. “I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song.”

“It was hard to write, it’s hard to sing. It’s hard to listen to for me, but sometimes music is like that,” she added.

You can watch the video below and see what other stars performed as well.