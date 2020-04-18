Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Details About Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

Kobe and Gianna Bryant are being immortalized by the WNBA in a big way.

During the WNBA draft on Friday (April 17), it was revealed that there will be a new scholarship award for a future player on the league named for Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who both passed away in January.

It will be called the Kobe & Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award.

The release, shared by Vanessa Bryant, reveals that the award will be presented to “a tireless advocate for women’s basketball and foster the highest levels of leadership. The award will honor advocates and influencers who use their time, talent and platform to raise awareness for the game.”

Vanessa will also play a “large part” in determining the honoree of the award and the first will be handed out at the NBA All-Star game in 2021.

If you missed it, Gianna was an honorary “pick” for the draft along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also passed away on the helicopter crash with her and Kobe.
