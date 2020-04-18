Vanessa Bryant Honors Husband Kobe Bryant on 19th Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to late-husband Kobe Bryant on their 19th wedding anniversary.



Vanessa took to Instagram on Saturday (April 18) to share a throwback photo with Kobe giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” Vanessa wrote. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️”

Vanessa‘s post comes after daughter Gianna became an honorary pick for the WNBA draft.

Vanessa also recently reflected on life after Kobe and Gianna‘s deaths.

You can see Vanessa‘s anniversary post on Instagram here.