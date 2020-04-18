Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 12:45 pm

Watch 'One World' Special for Free at Home - Live Stream Video!

The day has come for the One World: Together at Home special and you can watch the live stream video right here!

The eight-hour marathon begins with six hours of content that is only being presented via the digital stream on YouTube, Facebook, Prime Video, and other places.

At 8pm EST, the television special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Lady Gaga curated the special for Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and she got an incredible lineup of artists and celebrities involved.

Watch the live stream video below!
Photos: Global Citizen
