A Tube of This Iconic Drugstore Concealer Is Sold Every Five Seconds - And It's On Sale!

There are plenty of drugstore concealers to choose from – but when it comes to a tried-and-true favorite over the past decade, Maybelline New York’s Instant Age Rewind is a new classic!

According to the brand, via Allure, a tube is sold every five seconds. Nielsen also named it the No. 1 concealer in the mass and prestige makeup categories in 2018.

The Instant Age Rewind concealer is offered in 18 shades, and usually costs $9.99 – however, with the current online only sale, the fan favorite is available for $8.49 at Ulta Beauty.

“America’s #1 concealer just turned 10! 🎂 Instant age rewind concealer has been our must-have for a no-makeup makeup look at home, zoom meetings and virtual happy hours!,” the brand recently celebrated on Instagram.

