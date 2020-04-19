Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends a Reassuring Message With His Mask Amid Pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is honoring one of his most iconic roles while reassuring the public.

The 72-year-old former Governor of California sent a message while loading up his bike with girlfriend Heather Milligan on Sunday (April 19) in Brentwood, Calif.

Arnold wore a “We’ll Be Back” mask for his ride, referring to both his legendary line from Terminator (“I’ll be back”) and the stay-at-home order amid the global health crisis.

This isn’t the only time he’s used fashion to send a message to the public: he recently used a funny sweatshirt to remind us all to stay inside!