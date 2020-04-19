Top Stories
Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate &amp; Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate & Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 1:43 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends a Reassuring Message With His Mask Amid Pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends a Reassuring Message With His Mask Amid Pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is honoring one of his most iconic roles while reassuring the public.

The 72-year-old former Governor of California sent a message while loading up his bike with girlfriend Heather Milligan on Sunday (April 19) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold wore a “We’ll Be Back” mask for his ride, referring to both his legendary line from Terminator (“I’ll be back”) and the stay-at-home order amid the global health crisis.

This isn’t the only time he’s used fashion to send a message to the public: he recently used a funny sweatshirt to remind us all to stay inside!
Just Jared on Facebook
arnold shcwarzenegger april 2020 01
arnold shcwarzenegger april 2020 02
arnold shcwarzenegger april 2020 03
arnold shcwarzenegger april 2020 04
arnold shcwarzenegger april 2020 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Heather Milligan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Find out why Zac Efron didn't sing with his High School Musical co-stars during the Disney Singalong - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Maddie Ziegler's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Freddie Prinze Jr. also played this superhero - TooFab
  • Sam Smith has met Demi Lovato's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr