Top Stories
Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate &amp; Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 1:59 pm

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine & 100% of Profits Go to Charity!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are launching their own wine for a great cause.

The couple made the announcement on Sunday (April 19) in a video on social media.

In the video, Ashton explained that he and Mila have enjoyed catching up on virtual dates with friends over wine, and also helping out charities amid the global health crisis.

Mila came up with a brilliant idea of combining the two things…to create a wine where we can actually give shout-outs to whoever we want with the wine,” he said.

“And 100% of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough to actually do the work they’re supposed to do and their outcome is visible…so you can look at this as a charitable donation!” Mila added.

Quarantine Wines is being made in partnership with Nocking Point Winesclick here to pre-order now.

Watch Ashton and Mila explain the launch..
