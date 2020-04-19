Top Stories
Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate & Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 2:28 pm

Bebe Rexha Says This 'Favorite' Concealer Is Her Dark Circles Solution!

Bebe Rexha is revealing her beauty secrets.

The 30-year-old “Meant to Be” singer showcased her beauty routine in a video for Vogue.

During the Beauty Secrets segment, Bebe revealed her entire skin care routine, starting with washing her face, exfoliating and serums, as well as face rolling.

To cover her dark circles, Bebe used concealer.

“My favorite thing that I ever used: it’s called Shape Tape by Tarte,” she explained as she demonstrated how she applies the product.

Shape Tape Concealer is currently available at Ulta Beauty for $27. Check it out!

Watch Bebe Rexha show off her favorite products…


Bebe Rexha’s Dark Circles Solution & Guide to Blue Eyeshadow | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

