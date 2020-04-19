Top Stories
Sun, 19 April 2020 at 11:38 am

Blue Ivy Carter Goes Viral With Adorable PSA About Hand-Washing Amid Pandemic - Watch!

Blue Ivy Carter is teaching us a thing or two.

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z shared an adorable home video demonstrating how hand-washing is effective against dirt and germs on Saturday (April 18) on grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson‘s Instagram.

The video experiment shows how soap is an effective way of preventing against the spread of the disease amid the global health crisis.

“I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too,” she said.

“I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this. And this is the coronavirus, or any virus– it’s actually just pepper,” she adorably clarified.

“If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

Watch Blue Ivy‘s adorable presentation…
