Sun, 19 April 2020 at 3:45 pm

Iskra Lawrence & Philip Payne Welcome Their First Child!

Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne are first time parents!

The 29-year-old Aerie model and her boyfriend made the exciting announcement on Sunday (April 19).

“I have no idea how to even think right now let alone ‘do an announcement post’ but I feel so close to so many of you – you’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived,” she wrote.

“Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure. I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey.”

Congratulations to the happy family! See which other couples are expecting in 2020…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images
