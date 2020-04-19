Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 8:15 am

James Marsden Is Wearing His Cyclops X-Glasses in Quarantine!

James Marsden Is Wearing His Cyclops X-Glasses in Quarantine!

James Marsden is still holding onto something special!

The 46-year-old X-Men actor revealed that he still his signature red sunglasses from playing Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, in the original X-Men Marvel film trilogy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

James played the role in the original 2000 film and several sequels.

He was seen FaceTiming with his Sonic the Hedgehog co-star Ben Schwartz while in quarantine amid the global health crisis, who shared a screenshot of their call – and James was wearing the glasses!

Here are all the X-Men movies ranked best to worst…

Check out a glimpse of James Marsden in his Cyclops X-glasses…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: James Marsden, Marvel, X-Men

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Find out why Zac Efron didn't sing with his High School Musical co-stars during the Disney Singalong - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Maddie Ziegler's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Freddie Prinze Jr. also played this superhero - TooFab
  • Sam Smith has met Demi Lovato's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr