Jesse Tyler Ferguson Bumps Into Dan Levy While Out for a Walk

Crazy how close everyone seems to live near each other in Hollywood!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were spotted out for a walk on Friday (April 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Tyler Ferguson

While heading to a friend’s house, the couple ran into pal Dan Levy, who was getting some fresh air while taking his dog for a walk.

The guys all kept a safe distance between each other as they stopped and chatted for a bit before continuing on with their walks.

Get the scoop on a potential Modern Family spinoff!