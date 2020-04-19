Top Stories
Sun, 19 April 2020 at 12:17 am

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Bumps Into Dan Levy While Out for a Walk

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Bumps Into Dan Levy While Out for a Walk

Crazy how close everyone seems to live near each other in Hollywood!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were spotted out for a walk on Friday (April 17) in Los Angeles.

While heading to a friend’s house, the couple ran into pal Dan Levy, who was getting some fresh air while taking his dog for a walk.

The guys all kept a safe distance between each other as they stopped and chatted for a bit before continuing on with their walks.

Photos: Backgrid USA
