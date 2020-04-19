Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 8:45 am

Jessica Chastain Wears a Mask & Gloves While Shopping for Baby Essentials

Jessica Chastain Wears a Mask & Gloves While Shopping for Baby Essentials

Jessica Chastain is staying safe.

The 43-year-old Zero Dark Thirty actress was spotted making a trip to her local CVS on Saturday (April 18) to pick up some essentials in Palos Verdes, Calif.

Jessica was seen grabbing a box of diapers for her newborn, as well as wrapping paper. She stuck to safety guidelines amid the global health crisis, wearing a mask and gloves on her shopping trip, and was seen wiping down her door handle and steering wheel before heading home.

It was reported that Jessica may have welcomed her second child at the end of March. She and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed their first child, Giulietta, via surrogate in April 2018.
Photos: Backgrid
