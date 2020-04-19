Katy Perry Mourns Death of Her Cat Kitty Purry

Katy Perry‘s beloved cat has sadly died.

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that her cat Kitty Purry passed away on Friday night (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Katy wrote. “Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever.”

Our thoughts are with Katy during this difficult time.