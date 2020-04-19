Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Joe Exotic Tried to Be the 'King' of This Animal After Tigers...

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 3:06 am

Katy Perry Mourns Death of Her Cat Kitty Purry

Katy Perry Mourns Death of Her Cat Kitty Purry

Katy Perry‘s beloved cat has sadly died.

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that her cat Kitty Purry passed away on Friday night (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Katy wrote. “Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever.”

Our thoughts are with Katy during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Katy Perry, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Find out why Zac Efron didn't sing with his High School Musical co-stars during the Disney Singalong - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Maddie Ziegler's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Freddie Prinze Jr. also played this superhero - TooFab
  • Sam Smith has met Demi Lovato's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr