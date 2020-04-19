Meghan Markle to Give First Post-Megxit Interview Tomorrow

Meghan Markle will be giving her very first post royal-exit interview tomorrow (April 20) with Good Morning America.

The 38-year-old former actress and royal will be speaking about the documentary she narrated, Elephant, now on Disney+.

The Duchess will be giving an “an exclusive first look,” according to Deadline.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: Narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Disneynature’s “Elephant” follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi river, just as countless generations of their ancestors have done before.

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did something amazing this past weekend to help during this global pandemic.