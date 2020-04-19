Vanessa Bryant Gets a Beautiful Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Teammate & Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Top Stories
Jon Hamm Wears a Star Wars Rebel Helmet While Riding Scooter Amid Pandemic

Sun, 19 April 2020 at 9:31 am

Vanessa Bryant is showcasing a beautiful surprise tribute by Kobe Bryant‘s former teammate.

After honoring her late husband on their 19th wedding anniversary, Vanessa revealed that she received flowers from Kobe‘s teammate in a follow-up post on Instagram on Saturday (April 18).

The flowers came from Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat. Kobe and Pau were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014.

“Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol,” she captioned the photo.

Vanessa also recently reflected on life after Kobe and daughter Gianna‘s deaths. Here’s what she said.

Check out the beautiful flowers…
