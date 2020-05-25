Joe Biden Proudly Wears a Face Mask in First Public Appearance in Two Months

Joe Biden wears a black face mask while making his first public appearance in two months.

The 77-year-old former VP, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election, was joined by his wife Jill Biden while paying tribute to fallen service members on Memorial Day (May 25) in Newcastle, Del.

The Bidens laid a wreath by the memorial at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park. Their son Beau Biden, who served in the Iraq war, passed away five years ago this week after a battle with brain cancer.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” Biden said at the memorial, according to The New York Times. “Never, ever forget.”

While Biden wore a mask, as citizens should be doing during the pandemic, President Trump made two appearances on Memorial Day and did not wear a mask.