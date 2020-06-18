Adam Sandler Meets Up with Longtime Pal Chris Rock for Walk Along the Beach!

Adam Sandler is enjoying a day out with Chris Rock!

The longtime pals were joined by a third friend as they went for a walk along the beach on Thursday afternoon (June 18) in Malibu, Calif.

Adam and Chris have been friends for years before they both made it big in Hollywood. Over the years, they’ve starred in eight movies together including The Longest Yard, The Week Of, and Grown Ups.

Adam has some exciting projects lined up in the near future: he’s heading back to Netflix!

He’ll be teaming up with a NBA superstar for a film about “an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” Find out who he’s teaming up with on the project…