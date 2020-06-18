AMC Theatres Will Reopen on July 15, Moviegoers Not Required to Wear Masks

AMC Theatres has announced plans to reopen movie theaters around the country on July 15, but one surprising detail is that the company will not require guests to wear masks in states that don’t mandate it.

Employees in all AMC locations will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures monitored, and undergo regular screenings for coronavirus, but this will not apply to moviegoers.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks in states the require people to wear them in public, like in California, but mask-wearing will be optional in all other states.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” AMC’s CEO and President Adam Aron said (via Variety). “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Regal and Cinemark will also not require moviegoers to wear masks in states where it’s not mandated.

AMC will only be selling 30% of seats in each auditorium during the reopening and the company plans on increasing capacity over time. They hope to be at full capacity by Thanksgiving.

Here are the major movies that are being released in July.