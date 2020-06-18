Amy Klobuchar Withdraws From Biden's V.P. Candidate Pool, Says a Woman of Color Should Be Nominated

Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has withdrawn from consideration to be Joe Biden‘s running mate on the democratic ballot this November.

The former V.P. has previously announced that he will be picking a woman to be his Vice Presidential nominee and Amy thinks he should pick a woman of color.

“America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar said on MSNBC. “And there are so many incredible, qualified women. But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a helluva way to do it.”

Klobuchar‘s name has been in the news lately following the death of George Floyd in her home state of Minnesota. Her time as chief prosecutor for Hennepin County has been scrutinized because of the lack of prosecutions she pursued in police brutality cases.

“I think I could’ve functioned fine and there’s a lot of untruths out there about my record and now is not the time to debate those,” she said in response to a question about her past record.

Last week, Biden revealed what will happen if Trump loses the election and refuses to leave the White House in January.