Anitta Signs With Warner Records, U.S. Debut Album Coming in 2020!

Anitta is preparing for her major label U.S. debut.

The 27-year-old Brazilian superstar signed with Warner Records, the label announced Thursday (June 18).

“I’m so excited to join the U.S. Warner Records team. It’s the most important moment in my career. Now, I can show more about my art and culture to the world internationally. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English,” she said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the global Warner Music Latin team to bring Anitta‘s incredible music to the U.S. and beyond. Anitta is truly unlike any artist we’ve ever experienced. She’s not only an extraordinary musical talent, but is a blazing creative force, an electrifying performer and a true cultural phenomenon. Alongside Anitta’s manager, Brandon Silverstein, we look forward to scaling even greater heights together,” said Warner execs Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson.

She is currently in the studio recording her forthcoming multilingual album, to be released later this year on Warner Records, which is being executive produced by Ryan Tedder.