Thu, 18 June 2020 at 7:43 pm

Ariana Grande Matches Her Face Mask to Her Outfit at the Gym

Ariana Grande bundles up in an oversized sweatshirt while leaving the gym on Thursday morning (June 18) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old singer wore a beige face mask that matched her outfit, which included skintight leggings.

Earlier this week, Ariana appeared to distance herself from the coffee company Starbucks after they were embroiled in a Black Lives Matter controversy.

Ariana just got a new home in the Hollywood Hills for $13.7 million and it looks pretty incredible. You can head on over to TMZ right now to take a tour inside the mansion.

