'black-ish' Moves to ABC's Fall Schedule, New Series 'Call Your Mother' Pushed to Midseason

The critically acclaimed series black-ish has been moved to ABC’s fall schedule, less than 24 hours after the network announced that the show would premiere in a mid-season slot.

Call Your Mother, a new comedy series starring Kyra Sedgwick, has been pulled from the schedule and it will air in the mid-season.

“black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring Black voices through the lens of the Johnson family. After speaking with Kenya Barris and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can,” ABC president Karey Burke said in a statement. “Following recent monumental events, it’s imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices, and there is no other show that does that like black-ish.”

black-ish, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, will air on Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c.

