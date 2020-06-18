Cardi B Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Kulture at an Album Listening Party

Cardi B poses for cute photos with her daughter Kulture while attending her friend Teyana Taylor‘s Album Listening Party on Wednesday night (June 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old “I Like It” rapper was also joined by her husband Offset at the event, which is one of the first red carpet events following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone at the party was dressed in yellow, though Cardi dressed her daughter in a cute rainbow dress. Before heading to the party, she snapped the below photos and captioned them, “When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you.”

Earlier this week, Cardi documented the painful process of getting several new piercings in an area of her body that you probably wouldn’t expect.